YORKSHIRE’S NIHL National rivals will return to action this weekend for the first time since the tragic death of Adam Johnson.

The 29-year-old Nottingham Panthers’ forward died in hospital after he was struck in the throat by an opponent’s skate during the Challenge Cup game at Elite League rivals Sheffield Steelers last Saturday.

All EIHL games scheduled for Sunday and during the past week were postponed, with all teams other than the Steelers and Panthers returning to action this weekend.

Games involving second-tier rivals Leeds Knights, Hull Seahawks and Sheffield Steeldogs were also postponed, but all three return to the ice on Saturday.

The Knights are on the road all weekend and will look to extend their winning streak to five games when they take on Peterborough Phantoms before heading to Shropshire to take on Telford Tigers on Sunday.

Defenceman Jordan Griffin could return after missing the last four games with an upper-body injury, while head coach Ryan Aldridge will be hopeful he can call upon two-way forward Jordan Buesa at least once, although his EIHL parent clu,b Glasgow Clan, are in action on both nights against Fife Flyers and Cardiff Devils.

Hull Seahawks will look to put themselves back in touch with the top teams and snap a three-game losing streak when they travel to rock-bottom Bristol Pitbulls, a first meeting of the season between the two.

Matty Davies’s team will then return to home ice on Sunday to host joint-top Milton Keynes Lightning (face-off 5.30pm).

Sheffield Steeldogs will be hoping to build on the 6-4 win they enjoyed on the road at Bees IHC last Saturday - a performance which snapped a three-game losing streak - when they host Raiders IHC at Ice Sheffield (face-off 4.30pm).

They will then return to the road to face the same opponents down in Romford.

Tributes will be paid to Johnson before every game played under the banner of governing body English Ice Hockey Assocation (EIHA) this weekend, with a minute’s silence followed by a minute’s applause and then the traditional pre-match playing of the national anthem.