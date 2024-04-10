The 32-year-old Aston Villa forward won 84 caps for England, scoring 16 goals.

Former Leeds United youngster Daly was part of the Lionesses’ European Championship-winning side in 2022, where she started every game in the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I would love nothing more than to play for England forever, but the time has come for me to hang my boots up on the international stage,” she posted on Instagram.

Harrogate-born Rachel Daly of England celebrates following her teams victory during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi Final match between England and Sweden at Bramall Lane on July 26, 2022 in Sheffield (Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“While today is an extremely difficult day for me, it is also one filled with reflection and immense gratitude. Playing for and representing England has been the greatest honour.

“During my eight years as a Lioness, I’ve always pursued success and winning football matches, while playing and training with the highest standards of competition, passion and perseverance.

“It has been the greatest honour to represent my family, my team-mates and the entire country. I have a lot of incredible memories during my time with England that have been pivotal moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Winning the Euros and then reaching the World Cup Final changed a lot for me, not only as a footballer but as a person. I’m so fortunate that I’ve been able to share that with so many remarkable people throughout my journey.

Rachel Daly of England competes for the ball against Lea Schuller of Germany during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final (Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

“I have made special friendships that will last a lifetime. I will be eternally grateful to have been given the opportunity to wear the England badge with immense pride over the past eight years.

“I am very fortunate to have played a small part in making history with the Lionesses and I feel now is the right time to pass on that baton to the next generation and be England’s number one fan from the stands!”

Daley’s England team-mates paid tribute to her on social media, with Beth Mead writing: “So proud of you, no words to describe how gutted I am but what an international career it’s been.”

Defender Millie Bright posted: “I’ve shed a lot of tears knowing this was coming.