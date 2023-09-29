The 30-year-old boasts vast experience of the EFL, having previously represented the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tranmere Rovers.

He also has Wales under-21 caps on his CV and has agreed terms with Ossett despite previously contemplating stepping away from the game.

In the club statement announcing his arrival, Cassidy said: "After meeting the gaffer and listening to his vision for the club and the ambition at Ingfield, it was something I wanted to be a part of. I have also spoken to Tom Claisse, who knows the staff and some of the players and spoke highly of everyone involved.

Ossett United have signed former Championship forward Jake Cassidy. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

“I had taken some time out of the game, and was unsure if I was going to continue playing, but after the conversations we have had I am happy to be joining the club, looking forward to getting match fit and being a vital part of the club moving forward.

“I am looking forward to meeting everyone and cannot wait to get going.”

In the statement, Ossett described Cassidy as “much sought after” forward and manager Grant Black insisted there were “lucrative” offers on the table from elsewhere.

Black said: “Jake needs to introduction having played at the highest level and lived the dream. After learning Jake was possibly returning, I was keen to chat with him but not really thinking we would have a chance with the lucrative offers already on the table from other clubs.

“Luckily when we met we hit it off straight away and have a lot of the same principles when it comes to football, and despite the offers he has had he has come to us because he likes what we are about.

“He will bring undoubted quality and a goalscoring threat but also he's hungry to get back enjoying and playing his football so will be determined to succeed.

“He will also be someone who the young lads should look up to and be able to give advice. As I say, he's been at the highest level and made over 100 league appearances for the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tranmere Rovers so it's great for those lads.”

The forward began his career with Wolves, making 25 senior appearances for the club and enjoying loan spells away from Molineux with Tranmere, Notts County and Southend United.