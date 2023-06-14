HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have continued their planning in readiness for a new era under US businessman Kevin M.Nagle by confirming the departure of sporting director Leigh Bromby.

The 43-year-old, a former defender in his playing days with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Leeds United, had worked at the club for the past nine years.

But he has now left his position, new chief executive Jake Edwards has confirmed.

The CEO is due to speak with the press on Wednesday afternoon with the club in the final stages of completing their long-awaited takeover.

Leigh Bromby. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images.

Town are awaiting official confirmation from the Government after the English Football League gave the green light to the deal earlier this week.

Clarification regarding the club's managerial situation is the next major issue - with Neil Warnock widely expected to be returning to the John Smith's Stadium.

Edwards commented: "On behalf of the club, I would like to thank Leigh for his achievements during his long association with Huddersfield Town.

"This change comes as we look towards a fresh start at the club and as we begin to build towards the start of the new season.”

Meanwhile, Town goalkeeping coach Paul Clements has also exited his role at the club alongside Bromby.

Clements had been with the club since July 2015 and was named as head of goalkeeping in the summer of 2017.

Edwards continued: “Paul can depart his role at Huddersfield Town with a lot of pride in what he’s achieved here. He leaves the goalkeeping department in good shape as we look towards the new season.

“Much like the departure of Leigh Bromby, this change has been made in order to refresh our football department ahead of the new season.”

Doncaster Rovers have confirmed their seventh close-season arrival after bringing in Gateshead midfielder Owen Bailey on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old, who can also operate in defence, has been a leading player over the last two seasons with the north-easterners.

Bailey, who came through the ranks at Newcastle United, spent a period on trial with Rovers two summers ago.

Manager Grant McCann said: “Owen is a lad that’s had a tremendous couple of years after leaving Newcastle.

“He’s a good player with a really good background. What he’ll bring is sheer tenacity to midfield - a defensive midfield player, aggressive, on the front foot and flexible in how he plays. He will compete in that position.”

Bailey has become Rovers’ seventh signing of the summer following the arrivals of Ian Lawlor, Richard Wood, Jamie Sterry, George Broadbent, Jack Senior and Joe Ironside.

Wales international winger Jonny Williams is being tipped to join Bradford City on a three-year deal and become the club's second summer signing shortly.

Williams made 37 appearances for Swindon last term and is on the radar of several clubs in the lower divisions.