LEEDS United new arrival Ethan Ampadu insists he has no preference where he is deployed following his big-money arrival from Chelsea.

The 22-year-old, pictured, the first signing of the 49ers Enterprises era, has penned a four-year deal with United, who have paid an initial £7m to bring him in, with the fee rising to £10m with performance-related add-ons.

Ampadu has proved equally effective in his career thus far as a defensive midfielder and a centre-half and says he is happy to slot in where Leeds manager Daniel Farke deems appropriate.

Ampadu, who could be handed a debut in United’s friendly against Monaco at York on Saturday, said: “For me, I am comfortable playing in both positions.

New Leeds United signing Ethan Ampadu. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.

“I know I have to improve in both, so wherever the boss needs me I am happy to play, but I am comfortable in both.

“I’m just raring to go now."

Meanwhile, Sheffield United signing Benie Traore admits he is relishing linking up with Iliman Ndiaye following his £4m move from Swedish outfit Hacken.

On playing alongside Ndiaye, Traore commented: "I think it's going to be great. I have been watching some of the games from last season, Iliman Ndiaye and everything. It was great to watch."

The Ivorian forward has become the club's third summer signing, with United now being linked with a move for Senegalese left-back Abdoulaye Ndiaye.

“I can't wait to play in the Premier League because I always dreamed of playing in the Premier League. It's the best one, everyone is watching the Premier League.

“I am very happy to be here, to be a part of this team. I have been waiting for this time for a while.”

Barnsley target Jesse Debrah has left FC Halifax Town. The defender is expected to complete a move to the Reds shortly. Barnsley are in the market for fresh defensive options following the departure of Mads Andersen to Luton Town.

Meanwhile, the club made their third senior signing of the summer window on Tuesday, bringing in Middlesbrough keeper Liam Roberts on a season-long loan.

They are also working on bringing Cardiff City forward Max Watters back to the club, with former Solihull Moors striker Andy Dallas also a target.

Doncaster Rovers chief Grant McCann says his disappointment at his side's 1-0 friendly loss at York City was tempered by the sight of George Miller and Jon Taylor returning from injury.

Rovers were edged out, despite playing 25 minutes with an extra man. Miller made his first appearance of pre-season from the bench, while ex-Rotherham United winger Taylor, who has endured an injury nightmare in his time at the club, featured in the second half.

McCann said: “It was great. George has trained one day since he has come back from the little swelling on his knee and it's tremendous to see Jon back out there. I don't know when his last game was, but I know it was a long time ago.”