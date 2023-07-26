NEW SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY signing Ashley Fletcher is confident that linking up again with Xisco Munoz will get the best out of him after joining the club from Watford.

The former Middlesbrough and Barnsley striker, insert, has joined on a season-long loan from Championship rivals Watford and becomes the club's third arrival of the summer.

The 27-year-old was signed by the Hornets by Owls boss Xisco following their promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

Fletcher said: "It has been going on for about ten days now and just fine details. I am obviously delighted to get it sorted. Xisco rang me about ten days ago and I jumped at the chance to come, to be honest.

Fletcher's move to Sheffield Wednesday reunites him with Xisco Munoz. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

"He is a top guy, first and foremost and very honest and someone who can get the best out of me.

"It was only a short spell with him at Watford, but even in the short time, I learnt a lot from him and he played at the highest level as well and as a coach, he got promoted from the Championship to the Premier League and it speaks for itself.

"There's a real seriousness about him as well. The players respect him and I can tell that already.

"Coming in, I offer 'legs' and testing the backline in terms of running in behind. First and foremost, he wants me to be fit, which I am working on every day."

Barnsley have completed the signing of Forest Green right wing-back Corey O’Keeffe – their third new arrival in the space of a few days. The Midlander, 25, who started his career at hometown club Birmingham City, has signed a deal until the summer of 2027.

O’Keeffe, who joined Forest Green from Rochdale, has played around 170 games in English football and can also operate in midfield. He is Barnsley’s sixth signing of the close season.

His capture follows on from the additions of forwards Max Watters and Andy Dallas.

