SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Xisco Munoz says that the impending arrival of recruitment supremo Luke Dowling will hand the Owls a major transfer boost.

Dowling formerly worked as sporting and technical director at West Brom and left the Hawthorns in 2021 after overseeing their football department.

His previous clubs also include Leeds United, Watford, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers.

Dowling is being tipped to become technical director at Hillsborough.

Hull City's Benjamin Tetteh, who could be set to leave the club. Picture: PA.

Munoz, keen on bringing in several new signings to supplement the arrivals of Juan Delgado, Ashley Fletcher and Reece James, said: "I think everybody knows about Luke and his experience of the Championship. I think he's a very good (addition) for us."

Hull City are in talks with an unnamed club regarding the sale of striker Benjamin Tetteh, boss Liam Rosenior has confirmed.

He said: "We're in negotiations with a club that are really, really interested in taking him."

Huddersfield Town striker Tyreece Simpson has joined League One outfit Northampton Town on a season-long loan.

Boss Neil Warnock said: "Playing a full season with a good club like Northampton in League One will serve him well and give him a grounding he’ll benefit from going forward."