HULL CITY - who produced a scintillating performance to sink Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday - lead the parade with three player nominations in our second Yorkshire Post Team of the Week for the new 2023-24 campaign.

Bradford City, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town have two nominations apiece, with votes also for Rotherham United and Sheffield United.

Here's our line-up alongside the manager vote.

Goalkeeper: Wes Foderingham (Sheffield United) Made important saves to deny the Palace trio Andersen, Schlupp and Ayew and started the Premier League campaign in solid fashion.

Hull City midfielder Regan Slater features in the team. Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Defence

Lewie Coyle (Hull City)

A marauding raider down the right and caused Sheffield Wednesday no end of bother.

Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town)

Dominated against some marquee names up top for Leicester and turned in an authoritative, on-message performance.

Kacper Lopata (Barnsley)

Continued his encouraging start to his Reds career and worked overtime against a Bristol Rovers side who dominated for spells.

Nicky Cadden (Barnsley)

Showed a well-struck drive to get off the mark for the season and turned in a strong performance.

Midfield

Regan Slater (Hull City)

The boyhood Blade showed tenacity, bite and energy, particularly in the first half when he set the tone against Wednesday.

Oli Rathbone (Rotherham United)

Here, there and everyone against his hometown club and turned in an indefatigable display.

Clarke Oduor (Bradford City)

Showed what he brings to the table and provided an assist and a goal and also hit the woodwork versus Colchester.

Attacking midfield/forwards

Brought in to provide a goals rush and got off the mark on home soil with an excellently-taken strike against the U's - to follow up his strike in the EFL Cup at Accrington.

Ozan Tufan (Hull City)

A class apart en route to his first career hat-trick. Dined out at Wednesday's expense and his second goal was a peach, in particular.

Brahima Diarra (Huddersfield Town)

Caused significant issues for Leicester on the day and was unlucky to be on the losing side.