LET’S face it, it wasn’t the best weekend for our Yorkshire clubs - in comparison to the previous Saturday.

Just two sides won in Middlesbrough and Harrogate Town, while six others, plus Sheffield Wednesday, ended September with losses.

Still, The Yorkshire Post have still managed to compile a half-decent team of the week in a 3-4-3 formation. See what you think.

Goalkeeper

Jonny Howson impressed at the weekend.

The experienced custodian was a reassuring presence in goal as the Sulphurites recorded an excellent win at MK Dons. In the process, they secured back-to-back league victories for just the second time in 2023.

Defence

Brad Halliday (Bradford City)

Best of a bad bunch on a poor day collectively for the Bantams against Walsall, with the right-back backing up from his decent midweek performance against Boro.

Mael de Gevigney (Barnsley)

Much more sure-footed and steady than in his previous league start in a torrid first half versus Oxford last month. Showed evidence that he has learnt since with an authoritative performance against Blackpool after getting the nod to start from Reds boss Neill Collins.

Jack Robinson (Sheffield United)

Showed character after the previous weekend’s desperate afternoon against Newcastle and was back on message at the back at West Ham.

Midfield

Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town)

A player who is getting better and better and was here, there and everywhere in an influential performance against a good Ipswich side. Denied a second-half goal by an incredible save.

Jonathan Howson (Middlesbrough)

Set up Boro’s opener at Watford and was a classy presence in the middle of the park for the Teessiders, who are showing signs of getting their act together after a tough start to 2023-24.

Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town)

Back to his snarling, in-your-face best for Town and his exit in the 72nd minute with a calf niggle was a big moment in the context of Saturday’s game with high-flying Ipswich, who were entitled to be relieved when he left the fray.

Jean-Michael Seri (Hull City)

At the hub of all things good by City in their home draw with Plymouth. The Tigers are unbeaten at league level since the opening weekend of the season.

Attacking midfield/forwards

Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough)

Showed his threat in the ‘ten’ role and helped set up two Boro goals. A big presence on the day at Vicarage Road.

Delano Burgzorg (Huddersfield Town)

Harassed Ipswich’s backline all game with his pace, power and unpredictability and helped himself to his first goal at the John Smith’s Stadium in the process.

Riley McGree (Middlesbrough)

Followed up his strong cup display at Bradford with a fine encore - netting two well-taken early goals for Michael Carrick’s side.