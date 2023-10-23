NO LESS than TEN Yorkshire clubs have representatives in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week.

Every team that played over the last weekend is afforded an inclusion, with Rotherham United being inactive after their game with Ipswich Town was postponed.

Middlesbrough lead the way with two player votes.

Goalkeeper

Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney earned a place. Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Ryan Allsop (Hull City)

Produced a high-class save to deny Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone in the first half and a stunning one to thwart Carlos Alcarez in the second period at the MKM. His parry to turn away Smallbone's late drive wasn't too shabby either.

Defence

Mael de Givigney (Barnsley)

Continued his renaissance with another strong performance for the Reds at Leyton Orient.

Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday)

Delivered a commanding rearguard display for Wednesday at Vicarage Road. Unlucky to be on the losing side.

Jack Robinson (Sheffield United)

Committed and resolute and showed plenty of character as the Blades were just edged out by Manchester United.

Midfield

Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town)

Produced a goal and assist and some moments of high-class against QPR. A huge player for Town.

Alex Gilliead (Bradford City)

High-energy and non-stop, Gilliead proved the heartbeat for City against Wrexham.

Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough)

Dovetailed superbly with Dan Barlaser and showed just why he is one of the best young midfield operators in the Championship on Saturday.

Dan Barlaser (Middlesbrough)

Continued his rich vein of recent form with a stylish performance against Birmingham City.

Forwards

Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United)

The catalyst for United's sensational second-half rally at Carrow Road.

Mo Faal (Doncaster Rovers)

Harassed Tranmere's backline, just as he did to Sutton's in the previous match - and got another goal, to boot. An exciting young player on the rise.

Sam Folarin (Harrogate Town)

Found the net to crown a fine performance in Town's win at Colchester, while also producing an assist in a stunning contribution from the bench