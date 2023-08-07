Barnsley take pride of place in our opening Yorkshire Post Team of the Week line-up for the new 2023-24 campaign.

The Reds have received four player nominations - and five in total - following their brilliant 7-0 blitzing of Port Vale at Oakwell.

Three nominations also for Harrogate Town, 1-0 victors at Doncaster Rovers and two for Leeds United, with five clubs represented in our first XI - In a 3-4-3 formation.

Goalkeeper

Yes, Grant McCann felt he should have saved Jack Muldoon's match-winning penalty.But without him, Rovers would have lost by a couple more goals. Made a great early block to deny Muldoon and produced some impressive late saves to deny the visitors.

Defence

Kacper Lopata (Barnsley)

An impressive start for the Pole at the back as the Reds started off life without Mads Andersen with no undue alarms. Encouraging.

Anthony O'Connor (Harrogate Town)

Produced an imperious performance and a captain's display to marshall Town's rearguard superbly at Doncaster.

Matty Foulds (Harrogate Town)

Turned in a very attentive showing at the Eco-Power Stadium, headlined by an excellent goalline clearance with the score still goalless.

Midfield

Archie Gray (Leeds United)

A player who looks to have a huge future.Delivered a mature and composed performance against Cardiff and it is hard to believe he is just 17. A huge talent.

Dean Cornelius (Harrogate Town)

Town's summer signing from Motherwell pulled the strings in the middle of the park as he and Liam Gibson governed proceedings at Donny.

Callum Styles (Barnsley)

It remains to be seen how long he sticks around at Oakwell, with the Lancastrian keen to return to the Championship.But he is clearly not feeling sorry for him, judging by his very accomplished opening-day display.

Herbie Kane (Barnsley)

Produced a masterful show against Port Vale, headlined by his sublime pass for Liam Kitching's goal. Class.

Forwards

Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United)

Delivered another late show episode with a clinical finish which any centre forward would have been proud of.Lively throughout and posed issues for Cardiff with his pace and trickery.

Liam Delap (Hull City)

His performance was one of the saving graces for Hull at Norwich, with the marksman crowning a stellar performance with his maiden City goal.

Devante Cole (Barnsley)

With Norwood now elsewhere, the leader of the pack on his own for Barnsley up top and showed that quality with a fine opening day hat-trick. Outstanding last term and has made the perfect start to the new campaign.