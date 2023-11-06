NO less than NINE clubs are represented in our latest - and egalitarian - Yorkshire Post team of the week, which includes representatives from non-league duo York City and Scarborough Athletic.

Both were in FA Cup first-round action over the weekend.

Here's our latest line-up, with the manager's vote being tied.

Goalkeeper

Sheffield United's George Baldock earned a place. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

David Stockdale (York City)

The veteran rolled back the years - and also made an earlier than expected return from injury at Chester. His feats ensured that the Minstermen were in the hat for the second-round draw.

Defence

George Baldock (Sheffield United)

A welcome returnee to the side after injury and won the penalty which helped the Blades secure a famous and much-needed three points versus Wolves.

Auston Trusty (Sheffield United)

Showed his aptitude as a leader and an organiser on a memorable afternoon at Bramall Lane. Arrived on the top-flight scene for United.

Joe Rodon (Leeds United)

A quality signing for Leeds and was in outstanding form to help Daniel Farke's side to a brilliant victory at Leicester.

Bailey Gooda (Scarborough Athletic)

On a milestone day for Boro, Gooda was one of several players to stand out as they went so close to an FA Cup upset against Forest Green.

Ben Jackson (Huddersfield Town)

Showed character, heart and defensive wherewithal to help Town deliver a determined response against Watford.

Midfield

Jamie Walker (Bradford City)

The Bantams' best against Wycombe and troubled the visitors - finding the net and going close to another goal.

Delivered a textbook central midfield performance in the East Midlands. Won his duels, imposed himself on proceedings and was stylish in possession.

Continued his penchant for special goals and almost added another for Rovers in their cup tie with Accrington. Impressive.

Forwards

Josh Coburn (Middlesbrough)

Scored a brace against the club he almost joined on loan in Plymouth and showed his pedigree and promise at Home Park.

Georgie Kelly (Rotherham United)

Super-sub saved the Millers' bacon against QPR and revived the hosts in timely fashion.