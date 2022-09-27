Ackroyd made his Reds debut in the FA Cup third-round game with Barrow in January.

He has made two first-team appearances in the Papa John's Trophy this season and made his first start in the recent game with Newcastle United under-21s.

Ackroyd, 21, is the fifth Reds player to head out on loan this season and follows fellow Academy player Aiden Marsh out of the club.

Joe Ackroyd. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monk Bretton-raised Marsh recently linked up with National League side Scunthorpe United until January.

Meanwhile, Lithuania U21 international Tomas Kalinauskas has linked up with non-leaguers Havant and Waterlooville until the start of the new year.

At first-team senior level, Callum Styles moved to Championship outfit Millwall on loan on transfer deadline day, while Clarke Oduor will remain with League Two strugglers Hartlepool United for the rest of the season.