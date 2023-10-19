Zain Westbrooke helping Doncaster Rovers make light of injury issues and become a 'threat' in League Two

AMID all the talk of depleted Doncaster Rovers being down on numbers of late, there have been some success stories worthy of note – including Zain Westbrooke.

While central strikers Joe Ironside and Mo Faal took plaudits against Sutton last weekend, the form of Westbrooke and Ben Close in a fluid central midfield was not lost upon others, including manager Grant McCann.

A bit further back, centre-half Joe Olowu also looked the part.

After Close's goals input in Rovers' mini upturn, Westbrook got in on the act with his first in club colours versus Sutton to add gloss to some impressive recent form.

Doncaster Rovers' midfielder Zain Westbrooke. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Westbrook said: "It has been enjoyable and we have been playing a nice brand of football and one that I think that suits me best and I am building a good relationship in there with Closey to dictate games and we are adding Rowey (Tommy Rowe), Biggo (Harrison Biggins) and George (Broadbent) in there and it's been enjoyable.

"We have to be flexible as teams will try and stop us playing. Sutton tried to do for periods and you must have other tactics and systems to try and work and we are comfortable rotating."

While Rovers' home form is showing signs of getting back on the straight and narrow, courtesy of three successive wins, it's a different story on their travels thus far.

Good performances have frustratingly gone unrewarded at the likes of Stockport and Wrexham, with just one victory arriving in six away matches in 2023-24.

Rovers will be seeking to do something about that at Tranmere tomorrow, boosted by a statement win versus Sutton.

Westbrooke added: "It is a bit of a statement, I think we cannot get away from that.

"We'd been talking about making a statement for a while now and it hadn't happened. I'm glad we've now managed to do that because we know how much of a threat we are.

"The points haven't spoken for the performances in games and in the early part of the season, teams were writing us off before we'd even got there.