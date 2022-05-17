Dylan Shaw-Radford: Celebrated his 17th birthday with two wins for Halifax-Huddersfield. (Picture: Chris Stratford)

Team manager Frank Greaves’s side saw off hosts Harrogate 27-9 at Romanby, bettering by a difference of four the performances of Leeds and Sheffield, who won 25-11 against York at Leeds and Teesside at Cleveland respectively.

The champions, meanwhile, got the better of Bradford at Skipton, 20-16, after sharing the morning session, with Dan Digby (Brough), Matty Raybould (Hornsea), Jack Northgraves (Ganton) and Paul Lockwood (Driffield) all winning in both the foursomes and singles. Zac Gartland (Northcliffe) and Darren Rands (Bradford) did likewise for the hosts, who gave a debut to Phil Wilkinson (Cleckheaton).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Half of Halifax-Huddersfield’s line-up enjoyed a perfect day at Romanby, Huddersfield’s Josh Morton and Dylan Shaw-Radford – who was celebrating his 17th birthday – Crown Nest Park’s James Edwards, home from a golf scholarship at Wingate University in North Carolina, brothers Lee and Adam Rowbotham (Saddleworth), and Crosland Heath’s George Hanson.

Crosland Heath's George Hanson making an improbable, adventurous and superbly thought out bogey at the par-3 11th in his singles for Halifax-Huddersfield at Romanby to win the hole after his opponent Simon Bradley (Otley) had found the water and made five. (Picture: Chris Stratford)

The visitors had given Greaves the fast start he had demanded by claiming the foursomes 10-2, impressive but outstripped by Leeds, who completed a clean sweep against York. They, too, finished with a sextet of players with unblemished records in Josh Bassitt (Garforth), Andy Wiltshire and Darren Walton (Pontefract), Harry Hunter-Mapp (Cookridge Hall), Isaac Smith (Leeds) and Martin Simpson (Selby).

York showed tremendous spirit in coming back from the morning mauling to go down just 13-11 in the singles by winning five and halving one of the first eight afternoon singles.