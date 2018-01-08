Glover fits the bill to become Hallamshire’s first general manager

JAMES GLOVER has returned to Yorkshire to become Hallamshire GC’s first general manager.

Rotherham-born Glover was head professional at the exclusive Queenwood GC, in Surrey.

He had joined Queenwood in 2009 as assistant professional before being promoted through the ranks, deputising as the director of golf.

Glover, whose previous posts include being a professional at Royal Portrush, in Northern Ireland, started his career as an assistant professional at Rotherham GC.

Hallamshire’s chairman Rob Liversidge said: “Our current secretary Bob Hill is retiring, which created the opportunity to look at the way we run the club as a whole. Hallamshire is of one of the top private members clubs in the region and we want to enhance that in every way we can.

“James’s pedigree is from environments where premier levels of quality service for members, guests and visitors are paramount and expected. He has the enthusiasm to deliver that first-class service in all aspects of our club, which made him a stand-out candidate from a group of high quality applicants.”

Glover commented: “I have always sought to work at premier clubs and Hallamshire is undoubtedly one of best golf clubs in the region. I am very excited to join a club with such a fine reputation.

“If we at Hallamshire can reach the highest standards in all areas of the club’s operations then we will have achieved our objective. We want to make Hallamshire a really special place that stands head and shoulders above other clubs in the area.”

Hallamshire, consistently ranked within Yorkshire’s top 10 courses, is the home club of Ryder Cup player Matt Fitzpatrick and his brother Alex, the current Yorkshire champion.