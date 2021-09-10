Hillsborough’s Steel and Grocutt lead a county one-two in the 2021 Yorkshire Challenge

HILLSBOROUGH'S Fred Steel, left, and club president David Grocutt are the 2021 Yorkshire Challenge champions.

Stormy weather at Moortown on Thursday meant some competitors did not complete their rounds, so only the front-nine scores at the Leeds course counted in the overall standings along with full-round totals at Ganton and Lindrick.

Second place went to Doncaster Town Moor’s Neil Murray and John Waller (Renishaw Park) who totalled 109 points to Steel and Hillsborough president Grocutt’s 110 in the increasingly popular event that attracted more than 400 competitors from around the UK.

The new champions had 40pts at Ganton and 24 at Moortown before closing with 46 at Lindrick where they had four birdies and Grocutt’s net eagle at the fifth on the way out and four more birdies coming in. They also won the Ganton series.

The Moortown Series and Lindrick Divisions were decided over the full 54 holes with Hessle’s Matthew Moore and Peter Marshall winning the former after carding 42 at Moortown, 44 at Lindrick and 38 at Ganton, where they had three birdies to the turn and two on the back nine.

The Lindrick Division was headed by 2017 overall champions James Appleyard and Miles Foster, of Howley Hall, with 39 points at Lindrick, 36 at Ganton and 45 at Moortown. On the final day their scorecard was enhanced by two net eagles from Foster.