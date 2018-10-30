Huddersfield juniors win English crown under gaze of Sky Sports cameras

HUDDERSFIELD will head to Portugal in January looking to add the Home Nations title to the Junior Team Golf England crown they lifted at Cumberwell Park.

The team, led by organiser Stuart Henbest, triumphed by an overwhelming nine shots in Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire in the national final.

They will represent England at Morgado in the Algarve having come out on top in a competition that had an initial entry of more than 1,500 clubs.

Teams from Beadlow Manor, West Herts, Burhill and Rossendale were bested at Cumberwell Park, but consolation for Burhill will see them compete alongside Huddersfield against the winners of the Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland national crowns in the new year.

Ben Walker, who cut short a family holiday to play, shot the best net with a 69, Brighdy Connors carded 70, James Edwards, Dylan Shaw-Radford and Louie Walsh all came in with 73 and Dominic Hughes wrapped it up with a birdie-filled 77 net.

Henbest, who took the team down to Wiltshire last Saturday for a practice round, said: “The team performed incredibly on a difficult course, made tougher by the cold windy conditions, not to mention the Sky Sports cameras.

“However, they were undeterred and all produced fantastic scores to secure the victory. The players are a credit to Huddersfield Golf Club, their parents and most importantly to themselves.

“The support we have received from the president, captains, board and members of the club has been amazing. Also Alex Keighley, our head professional’s help has been invaluable all year. Our thanks go to them all.”