Lee Westwood hoping to invoke positive memories in quest to add to Tour tally

Nineteen years have passed since Lee Westwood won the KLM Open but the fact he tees off on Thursday among the favourites says everything about the Worksop golfer’s staying power.

A play-off defeat in Denmark two weeks ago followed by a finish in a tie for 12th at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland last weekend, points to the strong form the 42-year-old takes into Holland as he searches for a 24th European Tour victory. “I played really well here last year and had a chance to win – so I am looking forward to it,” he said of a tournament that is played at Spijk.

It is always nice to come back to a country where you’ve won before. Lee Westwood

“It’s a nice golf course, it was very wet last year but it is a very good design and let’s hope the sun comes out. I’ve always played well in this event. I won around Hilversumsche which is a very tight tree-lined course in 1999. It is always nice to come back to a country where you’ve won before.

“My game is good. I am trying to roll a few more putts in and I’m starting to shape the ball a lot better – I’m starting to flight the ball a lot better too.”

Another returning to Holland hoping to spark fond memories is Malton’s Simon Dyson, who claimed three of his six Tour victories at the KLM Open.

Rotherham’s Jonathan Thomson and Huddersfield’s Chris Hanson continue their quest to retain their cards, alongside former major winners in Angel Cabrera and Martin Kaymer.