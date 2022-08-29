Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PGA Tour has suspended any of its members who have joined the Saudi-backed breakaway, with a federal judge ruling against three players who sought a temporary restraining order to lift the ban and allow them to contest the FedEx Cup play-offs.

However, three DP World Tour members – including Ian Poulter – successfully gained a temporary stay of their suspensions from July’s Scottish Open, pending determination of their substantive appeals. That means the likes of Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Patrick Reed will be among the LIV Golf players in the field at Wentworth, headquarters of the DP World Tour.

After winning a historic third FedEx Cup title in Atlanta on Sunday, McIlroy was asked if his role as one of the strongest advocates for the PGA Tour had started to wear on him.

Winning moment: Rory McIlroy won the Tour Championship in Atlanta on Sunday and with it another FedEx Cup title. (Picture: AP)

“No, I don’t think so, because if you believe in something I think you have to speak up, and I believe very strongly about this. I really do,” the four-time major winner said.

“I hate what it’s doing to the game of golf. I hate it. I really do. Like it’s going to be hard for me to stomach going to Wentworth and seeing 18 of them there. That just doesn’t sit right with me.

“I feel strongly. I believe what I’m saying are the right things, and I think when you believe that what you’re saying is the right things, you’re happy to stick your neck out on the line.”

McIlroy remarkably overturned a six-shot deficit in the final round of the Tour Championship to become the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times. McIlroy carded a closing 66 at East Lake to finish 21 under par, a shot ahead of Sungjae Im and Scottie Scheffler, who had been an odds-on favourite to secure his fifth win of the season and the 18million US dollar (£15.3million) first prize.

Rory McIlroy reacts after making a birdie putt on the fifteenth green during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club Sunday. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)