Rose backs ‘European legend’ Harrington to lead continent’s Ryder Cup defence

Justin Rose has backed Padraig Harrington to be Europe’s next Ryder Cup captain.

World No 2 Rose was part of the European team led by Thomas Bjorn which beat the United States in Paris at the end of last month.

Talk has already turned to who will take charge when Europe defend their crown at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, in 2020.

Rose believes Irishman Harrington is an ideal candidate and also feels Lee Westwood is in contention. “I would say Padraig for me would be the front-runner. If he doesn’t do it this time then I’m not sure...you’ve got to start fitting guys in,” said Rose. “(Lee) Westwood’s still capable of making a team next time around I believe, so is Padraig. Padraig’s been on the leaderboard a bunch this year so I would say three-time major champion, a European legend, for me Padraig is the front-runner and then you’ve got Westwood.”

Rose, who had a brief spell as world No 1 last month, is hosting the British Masters at Walton Heath this week.

Reigning US Open and US PGA champion Brooks Koepka has been voted PGA Tour player of the year for 2018.

Justin Rose playing for Europe during the recent Ryder Cup (Picture: PA)

Koepka became the first player since Curtis Strange in 1989 to win back-to-back US Open titles at Shinnecock Hills and then held off Tiger Woods to win a third major title in the US PGA at Bellerive.