Rotherham’s Ben Schmidt enjoys double success as he is crowned Yorkshire Boys’ champion

ROTHERHAM’S Ben Schmidt is the new Yorkshire Boys’ champion after overcoming blustery winds and quick greens at Malton & Norton.

He finished in a tie with first-round leader Callum Macfie (Lindrick) on one-under-par 143 and took the title on second-round countback.

Lindrick's Callum Macfie, who finished runner-up only on countback, pictured in action in the Yorkshire Boys' championship at Malton & Norton.

Schmidt carded 73 70 – the latter the best round of the day – while Macfie followed his morning 71 with a 72.

Three players finished three shots back with Woodsome Hall’s George Heath taking third place thanks to an afternoon score of 71, four shots fewer than his first round.

It lifted him out of a tie with Middlesbrough’s Michael Hay and George Mason, of Wath, who both had identical morning and afternoon tallies of 73.

Completing the top 10 were Isaac Turner (Woodsome Hall; 74 73), Harry Bramley (Fulford; 75 73), Nathan Ali (Cookridge Hall; 72 77), Thomas Slattery (Sitwell Park; 74 77) and Jack Wilson (Hallowes; 73 78).

Fulford's Harry Bramley in action at the Yorkshire Boys' championship at Malton & Norton.

Bramley, a slightly-built 14-year-old, has not played too much golf at this level and produced a fine performance to earn a place in the top 10.

He went agonisingly close to winning the trophy for the best Under-16 on the day – a category encompassing 26 players.

However, having only turned 16 in March – the start of the year was the qualification date for being eligible to play – Schmidt took not only the top award, but also that for the best Under-16s player.

One other particularly noteworthy performance came from Hornsea’s Jack Maxey, whose equilibrium might have been severely shaken by taking 10 at one hole on his way out in the morning round.

However, Maxey shrugged off the setback in stunning fashion, playing the back nine in a remarkable six under par.

He was also two under par on the homeward run in the afternoon, scoring 77 76.

The Yorkshire Union of Golf Clubs had received 92 applications for the event and required a ballot to limit the field to 72, with 6.5 the cut-off mark.