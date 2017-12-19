Wath’s Nick Poppleton and Lindrick’s Bailey Gill will don England’s colours in pursuit of Costa Bellena glory

WATH’S Nick Poppleton and Lindrick’s Bailey Gill have been selected to represent England in the 2017 Costa Bellena Tournament in Spain next month.

They will form part of a six-man team at Costa Ballena from January 23-26 in a contest that has been extended from its previous quadrangular format to become an octagonal match.

Lindrick's Bailey Gill.

The other competing countries will be Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Holland and Spain

Their team-mates will be George Bloor (Cavendish), who played for England in this year’s Costa Ballena Tournament; Ben Jones (Northamptonshire County), who succeeded Fulford’s Charlie Thornton as winner of the England Golf boys’ order of merit; Josh McMahon (Wallasey), runner-up in the Portuguese amateur and the Duncan Putter, and Tom Sloman (Taunton & Pickeridge), who won the Dutch Junior Open at Toxandria last July, beating Gill by a shot.

Gill, a former Welsh Youths champion, won the prestigious Bernard Darwin Salver at Rye this year.

Poppleton reached the semi-finals as he attempted to claim a fourth Yorkshire win in a row in the English men’s amateur, bowing out as the victim of an unfortunate ruling over a training club in his bag.