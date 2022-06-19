What time does Matt Fitzpatrick tee off in final round of US Open

Defending champion Jon Rahm looked set to finish an eventful day on top of the leaderboard when he birdied the 14, 15th and 17th to take the outright lead, only to run up a double bogey on the 18th.

Rahm was unlucky to catch a fairway bunker with a well-struck drive, but then drilled his second shot into the face of the hazard and found more sand in front of the green with his third.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The resulting six dropped the Ryder Cup star back to three under par, a shot behind Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris, who had overcome the blustery conditions to shoot 68 and 67 respectively.

Matthew Fitzpatrick, of England, reacts after putting on the 18th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

For the second major in succession, England’s Fitzpatrick will contest the closing round from the final group, having partnered Mito Pereira in the US PGA at Southern Hills last month.

On that occasion a closing 73 meant Fitzpatrick missed out on the play-off between Zalatoris and Justin Thomas by two shots, Thomas securing his second US PGA title in the three-hole shootout.

A victory on Sunday would see Fitzpatrick join Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win the US Amateur and US Open on the same course, Nicklaus doing so at Pebble Beach in 1961 and 1972.

Fitzpatrick won the US Amateur at Brookline in 2013, the same year Justin Rose became the last Englishman to win the US Open at Merion.

In the hunt at Brookline again...Matt Fitzpatrick (Picture: PA)

“I’d be lying if I said I haven’t thought about it (winning). It would just mean the world,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s obviously a special place for me and to go one step further and win a US Open round here would be even more special.

“The US amateur was one of the biggest achievements in my career and still is, and if I won a major here tomorrow it would definitely overtake it

“My family are in town, I’ve got a couple of friends here as well and the family I am staying with are fun as well, so I’ll have plenty of distractions which will be good with a late tee-time.

“I’m excited to give myself another chance in a major just a month later, I am just really proud with the way I played.”