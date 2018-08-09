Yorkshire crowned Northern champions to win place in English championship

Have your say

YORKSHIRE will head to the English Men’s County Finals in Suffolk next month after securing the Northern Counties six-man title at The Wynyard.

Captain Darryl Berry’s team produced a four-shot win over Cheshire with an 844 aggregate in County Durham.

They will look to claim the English crown for the 22nd time at Aldeburgh from September 28-30. They were last national champions in 2016.

Former county champion Ben Hutchinson, of Howley Hall, led the way with a total of 134 from rounds of 69 65.

His tally was just one shy short of the day’s best from Cheshire’s Lewis George (65 68).

Hutchinson had the consolation of scoring the lowest afternoon round to complete a double for Yorkshire, Wakefield’s Dan Bradbury carding the lowest morning score of 66, to which he added a 75.

Lindrick’s Bailey Gill, the former Bernard Darwin Salver holder and ex-Welsh Open Youths’ champion, returned Yorkshire’s second best aggregate of 135 (68 67), just one more than Hutchinson.

England and Great Britain & Ireland international David Hague (Malton & Norton) shot 139 (69 70), Brabazon Trophy holder Nick Poppleton (Wath) returned 71 71 and Sam Bairstow, of Hallowes, had scores of 77 76.

Yorkshire are chasing a fourth consecutive win in the Northern Counties League under Berry and on Saturday head to Silloth on Solway to tackle Cumbria.

With two fixtures to play the White Rose currently sit joint top of the table with Durham, who head to Hesketh to face Lancashire.