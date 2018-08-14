Bastiman banned from racing after drugs test

FORMER trainer Robin Bastiman has been disqualified from racing for three years after administering a horse with a prohibited substance which contained elevated levels of cobalt.

Bastiman’s daughter, Rebecca, was not in breach of the same offence, but the Wetherby trainer was fined £5,000 after she accepted three other charges linked with the case.

A sample taken from John Caesar after he won at Wolverhampton in April 2016 was tested retrospectively and was found to have contained cobalt – a “prohibited substance when above the permitted level on raceday”.

British Horseracing Authority chief regulatory officer Brant Dunshea said: “This case illustrates how the use of storing and retrospectively testing samples is an effective method for detecting and deterring the use of prohibited substances, as has been seen in other sports.”

Bastiman senior, who trained dual Nunthorpe Stakes winner Borderlescott, retired in 2015 when his daughter assumed control of the family’s stables.