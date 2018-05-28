Belmont Gold Cup next up for Prince of Arran

Charlie Fellowes will send Prince Of Arran to America for the Belmont Gold Cup Invitational on June 8.

Having spent the winter racing in Dubai, the Shirocco gelding is in line for a crack at the two-mile Grade Two contest after finishing sixth to Magic Circle in the Chester Cup earlier this month.

Fellowes said: “It will be quick ground out there and they will go a strong pace, so lots of boxes are ticked. He really thrived in Dubai and loves travelling.

“He is in great form and ran a blinder in the Chester Cup. The form of that race took a massive boost at Sandown with Magic Circle winning a Group Three.”

Chris Wall saw his well-devised plan come to fruition after First Sitting registered back-to-back victories in the Netbet Mobile Bet10Get10 Festival Stakes at Goodwood on Saturday.

After winning the 10-furlong Listed race 12 months ago when a relatively unfancied 16-1 chance, the son of Dansili repeated the trick under last year’s winning rider, Gerald Mosse, holding the late rally of Autocratic by half a length.

The Newmarket handler said of his 6-1 scorer: “He has won it a little easier this time, as we nearly got hunted down by Spark Plug last year.

“It was worth four hours in the car to watch it as it was always the plan to come here.”