Ben Haslam works his magic as Bouvreuil triumphs at Wetherby

trainer Ben Haslam’s roller-coaster week ended with the rejuvenated Bouvreuil winning Wetherby’s feature two-mile steeplechase.

The win came a week after the Middleham trainer lost Bleu Et Rouge to a fatal fall in Newcastle’s Fighting Fifth Hurdle.

Owned by JP McManus, Bouvreuil was previously trained by Paul Nicholls and was placed at three successive Cheltenham Festivals.

However, Bouvreuil appeared to have lost his way and McManus often sends such horses to Haslam in the hope that a change of scenery rekindles their enthusiasm.

Under Alain Cawley, Bouvreuil finished fastest of all to beat 2017 winner Movie Legend on the run-in with Micky Hammond’s course specialist Just Cameron third.

Another eye-catching winner over fences was the Adam Nicol-ridden Skipthesales, who continued the fine form of North Yorkshire’s Phil Kirby, who is Wetherby’s leading trainer this season with five wins to his name.

David Bass faces a spell on the sidelines after being left concussed by a fall from Mon Palois at the penultimate fence in the fourth race.

It was a cruel blow to Bass, who had won the first two races on the card courtesy of Kim Bailey’s Two For Gold and Caroline Bailey’s Lady Master, respectively.