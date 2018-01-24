Doncaster expecting a Royal visit

TOP novice chaser Sceau Royal is set to put his Cheltenham Festival credentials on the line at Doncaster this weekend.

Alan King’s exciting prospect heads nine entries for the two mile Lightning Novices’ Chase, a trial for the Arkle Trophy.

Sceau Royal has won three of his four starts over fences, most recently claiming the Grade One Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown with a dominant display. That victory means Sceau Royal will have to carry top weight, but he is still likely to be a hot favourite.

Owned by the increasingly influential Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, their retained rider Daryl Jacob is due to ride at Doncaster rather than head to Cheltenham where he could partner Gold Cup prospect Bristol De Mai in the Cotswold Chase.

Sceau Royal’s potential rivals include the Paul Nicholls-trained Adrien Du Pont. The six-year-old made a successful chasing debut at Fontwell in October and has since been placed behind high-class performers Willoughby Court and Coney Island at Newbury and Ascot respectively.

Nicholls could also call upon Diego Du Charmil, while his former assistant Dan Skelton has entered Shantou Rock and Optimus Prime.

Harry Whittington’s Bigmartre and Mount Mews from Malton trainer Malcolm Jefferson’s stable also figure in a strong field.

Meanwhile Brian Ellison is looking to run Forest Bihan in Doncaster’s Handicap Chase on Saturday.

Forest Bihan disappointed behind the Nicholls-trained Politologue at Exeter and Kempton on his latest starts, but Ellison put those performances down to the heavy ground as well as the right-handed track configurations.

The trainer is keen to give the seven-year-old a chance to redeem himself. “He’s fine and is in at the weekend. It depends on the ground. He really needs good ground,” said Ellison.

“He’s in the two-mile handicap chase at Doncaster and has to go left-handed. He definitely doesn’t like going right-handed.”

Champion jockey Richard Johnson led the tributes to trainer Richard Woollacott following the shock news of his death at the age of 40.

Based at South Molton, Devon, Woollacott hit the headlines last month when the Johnson-ridden Beer Goggles claimed a shock victory in the Grade Two Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury.

Wollacott’s body was discovered at his stables on Monday. Devon and Cornwall Police say there are no suspicious circumstances.

“I was very lucky to have a couple of nice winners for him, but apart from that I knew him from his point-to-point days. I’ve known him a long time.” said Johnson.

“He worked very hard and always did the job very well. He was a lovely fella to have around. He was always good fun and always had a smile on his face. It’s very sad and our thoughts are with his young family.”

Rosmuc Relay looked a decent long-term prospect when making a winning debut under rules in the Croxton Park Novices’ Hurdle at Leicester.

The six-year-old overcame greenness in some style in the testing conditions for jockey David Bass and trainer Kim Bailey.

York’s Juddmonte International – decreed to be the best Flat race in the world at the end of 2014 – has slipped further down the global rankings.

It now stands joint seventh. France’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe tops the rankings while Ascot’s King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes was the number one race in Britain.

Last year’s Arc was won by the Frankie Dettori-inspired Enable and John Gosden’s stable star remains in training this year.

Defending Europe’s blue riband race is Enable’s primary objective, but owner Prince Khalid Abdullah’s racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe – coincidentally York’s chairman – hasn’t ruled out a tilt at the 10-furlong Juddmonte.