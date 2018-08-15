Enable to miss Ebor festival as Gosden hunts £1m bonus

SUPERSTAR filly Enable is to miss next week’s Ebor festival at York, it has been confirmed.

Last year’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe heroine held entries in both the Juddmonte International and the Yorkshire Oaks which she won in scintillating style last year under Frankie Dettori.

However John Gosden’s stable star, owned by Prince Khalid Abdullah, has been on the sidelines all season and she’s set to reappear at Kempton next month before attempting to defend her Arc title.

Meanwhile, Gosden has confirmed that champion stayer Stradivarius will line up in the Lonsdale Cup on Ebor day and attempt to win a £1m bonus.

The incentive – which is designed to keep Flat stayers in training – is open to any horse who wins a designated prep race followed by the Ascot Gold Cup, Goodwood Cup and Lonsdale Cup.

The aforementioned Dettori is due to be reunited with Stradivarius on the Knavesmire after missing the Goodwood race because of suspension.

And Gosden is happy with the horse’s preparations and that the seven-figure bonus has always been a secondary consideration.

“It’s not been the be-all and end-all of his year,” he said. “It’s just happened those races have fitted him well and he has come out on top in all of them. So we’ll see. Nothing is simple as it seems; certainly not that with horses running in races. But we’re happy with him at the moment.

“He ran a valiant race in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and he ran a very tidy race in the Goodwood Cup. He has won nicely at York this year – the Yorkshire Cup – so it’s a track he likes. We’re pleased with him at this stage.”

Knight To Behold, winner of the Lingfield Derby Trial earlier this year, made all to win the Group Two Prix Guillaume d’Ornano Haras du Logis Saint-Germain at Deauville yesterday.

“It looks like we’ve got back the horse we always felt he was, he was impressive,” said trainer Harry Dunlop whose legendary father John, a former Classic-winning trainer, recently passed away.

“I think we’ll keep him at 10 furlongs for now, but he’s got no fancy entries as we didn’t know where we were going with him.”

It was another high-profile win on the international stage for Oisin Murphy who partners John Gosden’s Dante and Eclipse winner Roaring Lion in the Juddmonte International next Wednesday.