Grand National: Lizzie Kelly and Tea for Two out to make history

LIZZIE Kelly will attempt to make racing history on Saturday when she bids to become the first female jockey to win the Randox Health Grand National.

She is due to partner Tea For Two who provided the jockey with a first Grade One win when triumphing at Kempton in December 2015.

Kelly and Tea For Two then won Aintree’s Betway Bowl – the Gold Cup of the North – two years ago. Yet, while the horse has not won since then, Tea For Two has the class that National winners require after the quality of the race improved.

“We went down to David Pipe’s (yard) to school over the Grand National-style fences again and he seems well,” she said.

“Let’s just hope we make it over the second fence which will be better than my Cheltenham Gold Cup attempt on him!”

Tea For Two is owned and trained by Kelly’s mother Jane Williams.

Declarations for the National are due to be confirmed at 10am today.

They will include four reserves in case any of the 40 declared runners are withdrawn by the final cut-off tomorrow morning.