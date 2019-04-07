Grand National: Vintage Clouds ‘101 per cent correct’ after first fence fall and could head to Scottish National – Harvey Smith

vintage CLOUDS will seek swift big-race recompense following the Yorkshire’s horse dramatic first fence fall in the Grand National.

The grey pitched on landing after jumping the obstacle at the head of the 40-runner field.

It saw the luckless Irish challenger Up For Review put down after being brought down in the melee, the first fatality in the Aintree race since 2012.

However Vintage Clouds was caught before the second fence by jockey Danny Cook – and Harvey Smith, who trains the horse with his wife Sue at Bingley, says next weekend’s Scottish National at Ayr is now the objective.

“He is 101 per cent correct,” the showjumping legend told The Yorkshire Post. “He jumped the fence too well and pitched on landing. It’s one of them things.

“The important thing is he is fine and he will go for the Scottish National now.”

Smith was fulsome in his praise for Tiger Roll, and jockey Davy Russell, after they became the first dual winners of the National since Red Rum 45 years ago.

“Superb. Horse knew his job and jockey knew his job. He (Russell) started with Ferdy Murphy up here in Yorkshire. Full marks. He did his job properly. He didn’t panic. He kept ticking away and kept out of toruble. He’s old and experienced.”

Meanwhile Don Poli, who was only acquired by Catterick trainer Phil Kirby and owner Darren Yates, on Thursday night was the last of the 19 finishers – the drying ground did not suit the former Grade One winner.