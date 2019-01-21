Henderson plays down Altior’s left field action

Altior, ridden by Nico de Boinville, extended his winning sequence to 17 by landing the Clarence House Chase at Ascot.
Altior, ridden by Nico de Boinville, extended his winning sequence to 17 by landing the Clarence House Chase at Ascot.
0
Have your say

NICKY Henderson played down Altior’s left-handed champion after the superstar steeplechaser stretched his unbeaten sequence to 17 with a smooth victory in the Grade One Clarence House Chase at Ascot.

Tom Richmond, Racing Correspondent