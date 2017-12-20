Hopes are high for Thistlecrack

TOM SCUDAMORE is hopeful that Thistlecrack can silence the critics and return to winning ways in the 32Red King George VI Chase – jump racing’s mid-season highlight – at Kempton on Boxing Day.

They lit up National Hunt racing by winning nine top contests on the bounce, culminating in King George glory last year, before losing an epic race against the ill-fated Many Clouds at Cheltenham at the end of January.

A lengthy lay-off with a minor tendon injury followed before Thistlecrack, who becomes 10 on New Year’s Day, was a remote fifth to shock winner Beer Goggles in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury on his comeback last month.

However, Scudamore remains undeterred – Thistlecrack ran with zest before fading – and he’s unfazed by the likes of Might Bite and Bristol De Mai, the jump horse of the 2017-18 season so far, being more fancied.

“He felt the same, he had all his old enthusiasm, but his fitness on this occasion just wasn’t there,” he said. “He’d suffered an injury at Cheltenham and had plenty of time off the track.”

Scudamore has every confidence in the ability of trainer Colin Tizzard and his son Joe, a former rider, to improve Thistlecrack’s fitness – this, after all, is the horse that made history 12 months ago by becoming the first novice to win the King George.

“He’d been showing everyone the right signs at home. Joe and Colin were happy with him, but unfortunately the time he had off just got the better of him at Newbury,” added the jockey. “We’re all hoping. From what Colin and Joe tell me, he’s been going very well at home.

“But the proof in the pudding will be on Boxing Day.”

Brian Ellison is optimistic Forest Bihan can show his true colours in the Grade Two Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton on December 27.

The six-year-old has not been sighted since pulling up in last month’s Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter having previously made a winning return to action at Kelso.

Malton-based Ellison said: “He came back all wrong after Exeter. His bloods were all wrong and he was beaten after the first two fences.

“He travelled overnight for the first time and he didn’t like that. A lot of horses can be like that as they like their home bed.

“He runs in the Desert Orchid Chase and is in good fettle. He will go down on the morning of the race this time.

Wetherby’s Towton Novices Chase next February could be the target for Alzammaar after the horse won an eventful Beginners’ Chase at Catterick.

Odds-on favourite Impulsive Star and Tomngerry both came down independently at the 15th fence, leaving Alzammaar the sole remaining runner for Guiseley trainer Sam England and her husband Jonathan who was in the saddle.

“Jumping is the name of the game,” said the victorious jockey. “We weren’t going to run but saw the provisional declarations and decided to take a chance. We might aim at something like the Towton at Wetherby. He’s a decent horse.”

History was made at Catterick when Dan Skelton’s Solo Saxophone made a winning hurdles debut – it’s the first National Hunt triumph by a horse sired by the legendary Frankel.

Nicky Richards is looking at a trip to Ascot for Caspian Caviar Gold Cup winner Guitar Pete.

The £75,000 bet365 Handicap Chase on January 20 has been identified by the Greystoke handler for his stable star.