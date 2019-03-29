Invincible Army aims to conquer Cammidge rivals

James Tate reports Invincible Army to be back in top form as the sprinter bids to kickstart the turf campaign with victory in the Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster.

The son of Invincible Spirit looked a class act in the first part of last term, landing the Group Three Pavilion Stakes at Ascot and going down by only a nose to Sands Of Mali in the Group Two Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock.

However, Invincible Army struggled to handle quick conditions in the summer and was well beaten in two starts before injury cut short his season.

Tate said: “He’s in very good form.

“Obviously, he had a couple of poor runs in the middle of the summer on fast ground when he lost his way a bit, but he certainly looks like he’s on top form at home, so we’re hopeful of a big run on Saturday.

“He’s been back in work ages. This has been the plan for a long time, so we’re very hopeful.”

Hugo Palmer has no qualms about dropping Arbalet down in distance after running between seven and nine furlongs for the last season and a half.

“He’s had a really good winter. He looks tremendous, really grown and filled out,” said Palmer. “He seems to have got quicker – which is why we’re starting back over six.

“Obviously it’s his first run of the year, and he will come on for it, but he’s ready to make a start. He’s versatile ground-wise and I’m looking forward to running him again. His third behind Expert Eye (at York) was very good form – then he cut his leg after that and didn’t run again, which was very frustrating.”

“He’s good and ready to start, and we’re looking forward to getting him going.”