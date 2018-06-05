Joseph O’Brien’s Staycation aimed at Beverley’s Yeardley Trophy

Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Joseph O’Brien could have a first runner at Beverley on Saturday.

O’Brien, whose father Aidan is the record-breaking Flat trainer, has entered Staycation for the Brian Yeardley Two-Year-Old Trophy.

A big run from Staycation in the £35,000 conditions stakes over five furlongs could convince Co Kilkenny-based O’Brien and owners Nick Bradley Racing to spin the wheel at Royal Ascot.

“He has plenty of ability, but he’s a bit of a character,” said Bradley. “On his last start at Catterick he barged past two of them, and then he just stopped. He just put the brakes on. It wasn’t like he was out of energy or anything like that.

“Whether it was immaturity or quirkiness, I don’t know, but I’m hoping it’s the former. He’s got multiple entries, but the Brian Yeardley is always a good race and there’s a fair chance he’ll go. Joseph likes him a lot and if he runs and wins at the weekend, we might think about Royal Ascot.”

The five-furlong race was won last season by Cardsharp, who subsequently finished third in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot for Middleham trainer Mark Johnston.

As well as winning the Melbourne Cup with Rekindling, O’Brien proved his versatility by landing jump racing’s Irish Gold Cup with Edwulf.