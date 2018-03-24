Karl Burke sets sights on Doncaster prize

Dean Ivory has his fingers crossed everything falls Lancelot Du Lac’s way in the Unibet Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster.

The sprightly eight-year-old arrives on Town Moor at the peak of his powers after a smooth victory at Wolverhampton earlier this month.

That was on his second start following a six-month break after a lucrative summer that saw him lift the Stewards’ Cup at Glorious Goodwood.

Radlett handler Ivory said: “He’s got a good chance, he’s very well. He came out of his last race really well at Wolverhampton. There’s no stopping him at the moment.

“I think he’s favourite, but what you need is luck in running.”

Danzeno cut no ice in three outings in Dubai this winter, but has sound claims on his form domestically, as he showed when third to Dream Of Dreams in the Listed Wentworth Stakes over course and distance on the last day of the 2017 season.

“He should go well. He’s come back from Dubai well and he ought to run all right,” said trainer Mick Appleby.

Karl Burke expects Mjjack to be better for his first run in 147 days, but still expects the four-year-old to do himself justice with conditions set to suit.

“He’s in great order. He’s definitely strengthened from last year and we’re really happy with him,” said the Leyburn handler.

“The only reason we’re going over six is because it’s soft ground. He’s really a seven-furlong horse. He’ll even stay a mile later, but he loves soft to heavy ground. Any extra rain would be a bonus.”