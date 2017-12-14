King targets Lightning strike at Doncaster as Sceau Royal warms up for Cheltenham

TRAINER Alan King has identified the Sky Bet Lightning Novices’ Chase at Doncaster on January 27 as the likely next target for Sceau Royal.

The exciting prospect was sent off a relatively unconsidered 11-1 shot in the Grade One Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown last Saturday, but stamped his authority on the contest with a smooth success in the hands of Daryl Jacob.

There was talk of him heading straight to the Cheltenham Festival for the Arkle Trophy, but Anthony Bromley, racing manager for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, revealed an earlier target had been identified.

“He was very impressive and has come out of the race well,” said Bromley.

“It was mentioned he could go straight to the Arkle, but he’ll run at Doncaster first, in the Lightning.

“That means he can have a couple of easy weeks before being built back up for Doncaster and then there’s a nice six-week break before the Festival.

“He’s best fresh anyway, we think, but that should be a nice stepping-stone towards Cheltenham.

“He’s not a horse you want to be pulling around in deep winter ground and Doncaster tends to be a nice surface most of the time, that’s why we’ve favoured the Lightning over the Kingmaker at Warwick,” he added.

Meanwhile, Munir and Souede will be hoping for more immediate success with the Nicky Henderson-trained Top Notch who heads the field for today’s rearranged Peterborough Chase at Taunton.

The Somerset track has stepped into the breach to stage this prestigious Grade Two race after Huntingdon’s card was abandoned on Sunday due to snow and frost.

Though the ever popular Cue Card has not been declared, the race has still attracted a fascinating five runner line-up for the extended two and a half mile test.

“We’re really pleased to support the initiative shown in saving the race and so is Nicky. He’s running both of his horses,” said the aforementioned Bromley.

“It’s a little surprising that from 10 entries only five run, but it’s nice to see a track like Taunton getting to stage a race like this and hopefully those who turn up will get to see a good contest.

“The postponement actually may have benefited us as it’s given him a few extra days to get over his Ascot run, because it was coming pretty quick.

“The track, trip and ground should all suit Top Notch, and he did look very good at Ascot, he’s very exciting.

“Nicky seems very happy with him so we’ll see how he gets on.”

Ed Chamberlin, the face of ITV racing, has challenged the sport to broaden its appeal.

Nearly a year after ITV replaced Channel 4 as racing’s terrestrial broadcaster, Chamberlin said: “For starters, we have to accept that to the majority of people, horseracing is a foreign language. A language that intimidates and restricts. Bar the off-side rule, football is simple. A ball. Two goals and 11 players on each team that can be played anywhere.

“In contrast, racing needs to demystifying. Our ITV jargon busters have gone down well, as do similar racecard glossaries, but there is so much more we can all do to arm people with the knowledge that they need to fully engage with all aspects of our sport. Some frown on concerts that are now so popular. To me they offer a perfect opportunity to educate people about our sport, engage them in our sport, and entice them to come racing again.”