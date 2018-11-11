O’Toole is badly hurt after nasty Kelso fall

FINIAN O’Toole is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after fracturing in his pelvis in a fall at Kelso.

The Middleham-based conditional rider was hurt in a nasty-looking incident at the fourth-last flight in the Urwin Family Handicap Hurdle.

He was unshipped when his mount One Night In Milan fell, bringing down King Leon, who then collided with O’Toole.

The jockey, who is a popular member of trainer Micky Hammond’s team, was taken by air ambulance to hospital in Glasgow and his agent, Richard Hale, confirmed the extent of his injuries yesterday morning.

Hale said: “He’s fractured both sides of his pelvis. It’s obviously not good. He’s in Glasgow and I’d imagine he’s going to be there for a while, as they’re talking about operating on it or pinning it or whatever they do when you fracture your pelvis.

“You can’t put a positive spin on it – it’s going to be a long haul. It’s a pity as he’s had injuries before and things were just picking up again. It’s a sickener, but he’s a tough lad and he seems in relatively good spirits.”

The Kelso meeting saw Malton trainer Ruth Jefferson’s Tayzar win under Jamie Hamilton exactly a week after the horse was badly hampered by a faller at Wetherby on Charlie Hall Chase day and had to be pulled up.