Options open for One For Arthur

ONE For Arthur is on course to make his return to action before the end of the year.

The 2017 Grand National hero is back in training, much to the delight of his handler Lucinda Russell.

The trainer will choose from one of three races – Haydock’s Betfair Chase (November 24), Newbury’s Ladbrokes Trophy (December 1) and Aintree’s Becher Chase (December 8) – as One For Arthur’s comeback race.

The nine-year-old has been out with a tendon injury since his triumph at Aintree.

“He’s started cantering and we’re really pleased with him,” said Russell.

“He’s done a lot of pre-training and been on the treadmill a lot.

“It’s so nice to have him back in the string, to turn round and see his face coming up behind me. It’s perfect.

“There are a few races he can run in at the end of November time. I haven’t exactly decided which one.”

One For Arthur was ridden to National glory by jockey Derek Fox who was having his first ride in the world-famous race.

He was only passed fit to ride after receiving extensive treatment for arm and wrist injuries in the weeks prior to the National at Jack Berry House, the Injured Jockeys Fund rehab centre in Malton.

Champion trainer-elect John Gosden has announced that Too Darn Hot, his brilliant unbeaten colt, will reappear in the Group One Darley Dewhurst Stakes – the centrepiece of the Dubai Future Champions Festival – at Newmarket on October 13.

This £500,000 seven furlong contest – the joint richest two-year-old Group Race in Europe – is set to attract a glittering cast from a crop of juveniles which could be one of the best young generations to grace the British turf for some time.

Too Darn Hot, owned and bred by composer Andrew Lloyd-Webber and his wife Madeleine, was an emphatic winner of Doncaster’s Champagne Stakes on St Leger day under Frankie Dettori.

“We have been pleased with him since he won the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster and are very much looking forward to the Dewhurst,” said Gosden.

However, Charlie Appleby’s Quorto will miss the race following his victory in the Group One National Stakes at the Curragh under William Buick.

Owned by Sheikh Mhammed’s Godolphin operation, Appleby wants the horse to have the winter off before being aimed at next year’s 2000 Guineas.

Lord Glitters remains on course for a tilt at the Qipco-sponsored Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on October 20, one of the centrepeices of the Champions Day meeting, despite a below-par run in the Woodbine Mile at Canada.

The grey, who won the Strensall Stakes at York’s Ebor festival, was a leading fancy for the Grade One prize but got restless before the start and never figured under Jamie Spencer, finishing sixth of the eight runners.

However, North Yorkshire trainer David O’Meara says there were mitigating circumstances.

“The whole trip went wrong from the day we left England,” he said.

“He didn’t get to Canada until late on the Thursday night what with delays, planes breaking down and all that carry on. The week before we were in limbo and he was in Amsterdam for four days doing nothing.

“We’ve got a bit of time. Obviously, he is a very smart horse and we are looking forward to taking him there again for the QEII. We know he loves Ascot and goes on any ground, which is a great help.”