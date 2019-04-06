Hull FC's Jordan Lane details what side have been doing to set record straight after Warrington shambles

JORDAN LANE says Hull FC have been bashing each other up in training to try and sort their “atrocious” defence in time for Sunday’s game at Salford Red Devils.

Lee Radford’s side were abysmal during a record 63-12 home defeat to Warrington Wolves last week.

Hull FC's Jordan Lane

There has been plenty of soul-searching since and they have chance to start atoning this weekend.

“The coaches have been going on all week at training about our defence and that’s what we’ve been practicing the most - tightening our d up and just slowing the ruck down,” said young back-row Lane.

“Everyone saw against Warrington they were just rolling us all the way up the field so we’re trying to correct that.

“We’ve had time to do a lot of practice with a nine-day turnaround. We can do that and start banging each other and get the practice we need.

“Our defence was atrocious and it needs to be fixed. It does put a bit of pressure on to get it right but Salford are coming off a few losses as well.

“There's going to be pressure for both teams but I think they have more than we do.

They’ve been in games the last three or four and only just lost. I don’t think they’ve won at home either and they need to break a streak as well as us righting the wrongs.

“But I’d say it is (our most important game yet) to show we can bounce back from a humiliating defeat. We need to do that.”

Academy product back-row Lane is still only 20 years old but has made six appearances so far this term, missing just two games.

He has started to become a regular in Radford’s side who had won four of their last five games before that miserable setback against Warrington.

“I think I’m going pretty well,” said Lane.

“I’ve played quite a few games this year and am happy with being involved. I'm trying to get in the team every week and give Radders a bit of a headache to put me in.

“Debuting last year I was happy just to get a couple of games in here and there.

“But I got more than I expected. And this year I'm trying to get in the 17 every week.”

On Salford, he added: “They are a good side with a lot of good players.

“They've been unlucky a few times but been in games all the way through and are a good 80 minute team. That’s what we need to do that this week.”

Since stunning Catalans 46-0 in Perpignan, Salford have lost three successive matches but not by much in any.

They 24-20 at Castleford, 30-22 at home to champions Wigan Warriors and then fell 33-22 at Wakefield last week.