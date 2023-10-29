The Elite Ice Hockey League has confirmed that Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson sadly passed away following a freak accident in Saturday’s game between Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers.

Sheffield Utilita Arena was evacuated on Saturday after more than 8,000 fans witnessed the horrific incident in the second period.

Emergency services attended and treated Adam Johnson.

However, it has now been announced he has died.

The Elite League has postponed all games scheduled to take place on Sunday October 29, 2023.

A joint statement between the clubs released on Sunday morning said: “The thoughts and condolences of everyone connected with the EIHL are with Adam’s family, friends and team mates at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

"We would also ask everyone to respect the privacy of Adam’s family at this time.