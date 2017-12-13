Dundee Stars v Sheffield Steelers: Thompson looking for positive response from misfiring team

SHEFFIELD STEELERS will head to Dundee Stars for the first leg of their Challenge Cup quarter-final tonight with plenty to prove tonight – not least of all to their irate head coach, Paul Thompson.

The Steelers’ boss cancelled what would normally be a day off on Monday following what he labelled an “unacceptable and embarrassing” performance in Sunday night’s 3-2 defeat to Elite League title rivals Belfast Giants.

“Things have to change,” said a furious Thompson after watching his team fall further off the pace in what looks like a four-way battle for the 2017-18 regular season league title. “I can’t allow a performance like that to just go by.”

The Steelers have a 100 per cent record over Omar Pacha’s Stars side so far this season.

But the home side will have extra reason to prove their own point after the Steelers chose them as their last eight opponent during the first-ever use of the ‘club call’ draw system.

Thompson said defenceman Zack Fitzgerald had stepped up his ice time in training over the past few days as he continues his recovery from a nasty facial injury sustained in a 3-1 win over Coventry Blaze last month. Whether the American is recovered enough in time to play against Dundee will be made as late as possible.