Guildford Flames 3 Sheffield Steelers 2 - Win streak proving elusive for struggling Steelers

Sheffield Steelers lost out at Guildford Flames for a second time this season when they were edged out 3-2 at The Spectrum.

As he did in Sunday's 4-3 home win over Manchester Storm, Jordan Owens opened the scoring for the Steelers at 4.17, but the visitors found themselves behind at the first break after Jez Lundin and Evan Janssen replied for the hosts.

Captain Jonathan Phillips hauled his team level with a 38th-minute strike, which is how it remained until a hooking call on Josh Pitt gave Guildford a power play opportunity which they capitalised on through Calle Ackered at 47.16.

The Steelers, who had Evan McGrath back from injury as well as teenager Kieran Brown - now on a two-way deal with NIHL outfit Blackburn hawks - back in their line-up, but are still without fellow forwards Chris Lawrence and Brandon Whistle.

They remain second-bottom in the Elite League standings ahead of Saturday night's visit to Sheffield Arena from Nottingham Panthers.

Afterwards, Steelers head coach Tom Barrasso said: “I thought our fight continued and we controlled parts of the game. We’re still having a problem creating offense but we spent some good time in the offensive zone.”