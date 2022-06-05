Leeds Knights: Archie Hazeldine to experience the best of both worlds with two-way deal

The 18-year-old defenceman enjoyed a stellar year for Leeds Knights in 2021-22 – his first full season of senior hockey – a campaign which brought him widespread praise and numerous plaudits.

There was also a first Elite League appearance – alongside his older brother Joe at Manchester Storm – and a World Championship campaign with Great Britain Under-18s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was almost the perfect year for the youngster and his progress looks set to gather pace after Saturday saw him secure a dream two-way deal with hometown EIHL team, Nottingham Panthers.

RISING STAR: Archie Hazeldine in action for Leeds Knights against Sheffield Steeldogs. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Hazeldine came through the junior system in Nottingham, getting his first taste of senior hockey in a handful of games for Nottingham Lions before Knights’ head coach Dave Whistle brought him to Leeds last summer.

And current Knights’ head coach Aldridge clearly agrees with the potential that predecessor Whistle saw in Hazeldine, believing the talented teenager has all the ingredients in his game to go far.

“He’s got a high ceiling in terms of how far he can go,” said Aldridge, who himself signed a two-year deal recently having succeeded the axed Whistle in January.

“For a British defenceman, his potential is right up there, there’s no doubt about that. He’s obviously got to choose the right path and take the opportunities at the right time in his growth as a player and as a lad – but his full potential is through the roof.

STELLAR SEASON: Archie Hazeldine has enjoyed World Championship campaign with Great Britain Under-18s.

“In terms of him coming back, it was a no brainer for us and I’m not surprised that Elite League clubs were showing an interest in him.

“Just through talking to other coaches in the Elite League, there’s quite a few clubs around the country interested in him, not necessarily for now but for the future. But they would like to get involved with him now and Nottingham have obviously beaten the others to the chase.

“It’s what Archie wanted and it makes sense, because he’s close to home and he’s come through the ranks in Nottingham – he’s a hometown boy.”

As for Archibald, regardless of how much ice time he gets with the Panthers, the team he supported growing up, he believes the new deal will help accelerate his development.

FUTURE STAR: Leeds Knights head coach Ryan Aldridge believes Archie Hazeldine has a big future. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“I feel it’s right for my development,” said Hazeldine.

“It’s important to be on the ice every day, training and then game time is still massively important when you’re trying to develop.

“It is only going to improve my game and, at this age, it’s not really about anything else other than being on the ice and I just felt a two-way deal was the best way to do that.

“Getting ice time with the Panthers is the ultimate aim but, on a personal level, I’ve just got to make sure I develop, make sure I get stronger and faster.