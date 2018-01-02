Manchester Storm 5 Sheffield Steelers 6 (SO) - Marquardt and Valdix hold nerve to maintain winning streak

Sheffield Steelers extended their unbeaten run in the Elite League to five games although they needed a shoot-out to get past hosts Manchester Storm and prevail 6-5.

Ryan Trenz gave the Storm the lead after 13 minutes, ending Sheffield goaltender Ervins Mustukovs’ remarkable shutout streak at 314 minutes and 19 seconds. A quick-fire double from Robert Dowd and Mathieu Roy during the final three minutes of the period saw the Steelers – who won Saturday night’s encounter between the two 3-0 – claim a slender lead at the first break.

Manchester quickly got back on level terms following the restart, however, Luke Moffatt finding the back of the net after just 97 seconds of the period before Miika Franssila’s powerplay goal midway through the frame restored the Steelers’ advantage.

Once again it was Moffatt who brought the Storm level, scoring late in the period to leave it finely poised for the third.

Colton Fretter’s goal after just 21 seconds from the restart gave Sheffield the lead for the third time before that man Moffatt completed his hat-trick three minutes later.

Barely 90 seconds had elapsed before the Storm regained the lead through Gerard Hanson, although an equaliser from Roy three minutes from the end ensured overtime and then a shoot-out would be required.

It was left to Matt Marquardt and Andreas Valdix to hold their nerve and earn the extra point for the visitors.

Elsewhere, leaders and defending champions Cardiff Devils extended their winning streak to a remarkable 13 games with a 5-0 win at Milton Keynes Lightning.

The result leaves them six points clear of second-placed Belfast Giants, with the Steelers two further points back in third.