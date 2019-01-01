Manchester Storm v Sheffield Steelers – Josh Pitt backing group mentality to deliver success

Forward Josh Pitt believes Sheffield Steelers are relying on a group mentality in order to get the job done this season.

The South Yorkshire club have had their fair share of struggles this season but, under head coach Tom Barrasso, are showing signs of a previously elusive consistency as they head into today’s Elite League clash at Manchester Storm on the back of a three-game winning streak.

Guildford Flames’s Kruise Reddick is the leading point scorer in all competitions across the league with a 56-point haul in 39 games, with team-mate John Dunbar just one behind him.

By contrast, the Steelers – who moved up to fifth in the overall standings with Saturday night’s 6-4 win over Manchester – currently don’t have a single representative in the top 20 for points scored, but Pitt believes they are finding a way to win by spreading the scoring throughout the team.

Pitt, 26, who is the Steelers’ leading light with 18 goals and 15 assists in 38 appearances since joining the club in the summer, said: “There’s not one guy, not one line that we rely on.

“It’s a group mentality in that we just collectively try to grind teams down - that is our approach.

There’s not one guy, not one line that we rely on. It’s a group mentality in that we just collectively try to grind teams down - that is our approach. Sheffield Steelers’ Josh Pitt

“It has been a pretty good start for me this season and, for the most part, I think I can bare down and contribute some more goals in the second half of the season.

“It is a tough league to score in and you’ve got to get to the dirty areas to score a lot those goals.”