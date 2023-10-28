Sheffield Arena evacuated: Fans told to leave stadium during ice hockey game between Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers after serious injury to player
The Utilita Arena Sheffield has been evacuated tonight after a serious collision on the ice during a match.
The collision was in the second period, with an estimated 8,000 fans in attendance.
A Panthers player is believed to have been taken to hospital.
Nottingham Panthers posted: "Fans have been asked to leave the building due to a major medical emergency.”
