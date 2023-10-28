All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Sheffield Arena evacuated: Fans told to leave stadium during ice hockey game between Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers after serious injury to player

The Utilita Arena Sheffield has been evacuated tonight after a serious collision on the ice during a match.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 28th Oct 2023, 21:59 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 21:59 BST

The collision was in the second period, with an estimated 8,000 fans in attendance.

A Panthers player is believed to have been taken to hospital.

Nottingham Panthers posted: "Fans have been asked to leave the building due to a major medical emergency.”

More to follow.

Related topics:Sheffield ArenaNottingham PanthersSheffield Steelers