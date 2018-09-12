Sheffield Steelers 4 Fife Flyers 3 (OT): Jordan Owens picks perfect moment to open his account

IF you’re going to pick a moment to score your first goal for your new club, then an overtime winner to seal a first home win of the season would have to be right up there.

Jordan Owens has impressed since arriving at Sheffield Steelers during the summer and he made himself a firm favourite with home fans when, just 28 seconds into overtime, he showed quick hands to steer the puck home from close-range after a neat feed from Evan McGrath.

It wasn’t pretty, but nobody in the Steelers’ locker room would have cared about that come 10pm, twice coming from behind when it looked like Fife Flyers side were going to inflict a second home defeat in four days.

Mark Matheson had put the Paul Thompson’s side ahead at 21.15 after a neat exchange with McGrath on a breakout, but Todd Dutiaume's side were ahead by the end of the period after Ricards Birzins’ leveller was followed by a power play strike from Chase Schaber.

Matheson levelled at 44.30 with a power play strike of his own, only for Fife to steal the lead again eight minutes later when Rick Pinkston’s effort was heading wide until it took a deflection off the unfortunate Matheson and into the net.

But Josh Pitt quickly hauled his team level by forcing the puck home from close in, enabling Owens to make his mark just seconds into the extra period.

OPENING SALVO: Mark Matheson, centre, celebrates with Evan McGrath after making it 1-0 to the Steelers early in the second. Picture: Dean Woolley.