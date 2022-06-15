The 33-year-old proved a key component for the Steelers last season, his flexibility to play either as a forward or defenceman proving invaluable at times, particularly when Fox found his selection options limited due to the relentless injury issues suffered during the 2021-22 campaign.

But not only does GB international Mosey offer quality in both positions on the ice, his mere presence on the Steelers’ roster for 2022-23 will increase his head coach’s options when it comes to completing his team line-up later this summer.

“Evan came in and made a huge impact at both forward and defense last year,” said Fox. “He’s a guy who we relied on in all situations, being a key part of the power play and our penalty kill.

BACK FOR MORE: Evan Mosey is a valuable asset at both ends of the ice for Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Dean Woolley.

“His skating is at an elite level and we want to carry on being a team that plays fast and really pushes the pace, so having him back is a great asset for our team speed.

“It is such a huge benefit to know when building a roster that – if needed – you have a top four defenceman or a top nine forward like Evan on your team.

“It allows you to go for the best available with that last roster spot later on in the summer.”

Mosey, who played 64 games in which he scored 20 goals and 54 points last season, said he was always keen to return to South Yorkshire for a second season.

HAPPY DAYS: Sheffield Steelers head coach Aaron Fox. Picture: Dean Woolley.

“It wasn’t a tough decision from my part,” said Mosey. “I enjoyed my time with the club and was treated well.

“I enjoy playing for Foxy, for the Steelers and in front of all of those incredible fans.